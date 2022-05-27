‘Remember the Fallen’ mowing service dedicates part of yearly proceeds to support vets

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A few months ago, a family-owned business made it their mission to remember those who are no longer with us.

“We chose ‘Remember the Fallen’ for our name, for all the men and women who didn’t make it home,” said Samantha Brunson, office manager of Remember the Fallen Lawn care and snow removal.

Remember the Fallen not only provides lawn care and snow removal around the Waseca area, but they also give 5% of all their yearly proceeds to the Wounded Warriors Project.

“The men and women who made it home, they didn’t make it home the same. They either need help physically or mentally. Wounded warrior is a great project for that,” added Brunson.

The Wounded Warriors Project has programs and services that help soldiers and their families navigate and make their transition back to civilian life.

Remember the Fallen organizers say it is their way to give back and thank them for their sacrifice.

“It makes me feel like whatever I did was well worth it,” said Dennis Paulson, commander of VFW Post 1642 in Waseca.

With Memorial Day around the corner, families, community members and fellow vets are honoring the men and women who served and have passed away.

“It is an honor, it is a total honor. Once you are in the service there is a camaraderie. and that camaraderie extends beyond the service. Once you are back in civilian life. It is always an honor and privilege to be able to recognize our fellow veterans in life and again in death,” said Gary Bohm, member of American Legion Post 228 in Waseca.

In Waseca, the annual Memorial Day parade and program will start at 9 a.m. at the Waseca County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.