Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

RibFest lineup officially finalized with headliner

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The RibFest lineup has officially been finalized as the Friday night headliner was announced.

Rock band Warrant, with the 1990 hit “Cherry Pie,” tops the lineup, joining previously announced Lita Ford and FireHouse.

RibFest weekend kicks off Thursday, August 4th, with country artist Craig Morgan.

As we just learned, Friday is ‘80s night with Warrant, Lita Ford and FireHouse.

Then on Saturday, Gin Blossoms will take the stage.

And to wrap up on Sunday, Mankato’s own City Mouse along with Mary Jane Alm.

Tickets are on sale now at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event center box office and online.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery

Latest News

FILE — The sheriff's office says they have responded to multiple calls where the suspect has...
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office’s intends to move primary radio traffic to encryption
The RibFest lineup has officially been finalized as the Friday night headliner was announced....
RibFest lineup officially finalized with headliner
The sheriff's office says they have responded to multiple calls where the suspect has fled the...
Blue Earth Sheriff’s Office’s intends to move primary radio traffic to encryption
FILE - The failed search for a new University of Minnesota-Duluth chancellor cost $166,000.
Failed search for UMD chancellor cost $166,000