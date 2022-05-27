RibFest lineup officially finalized with headliner

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The RibFest lineup has officially been finalized as the Friday night headliner was announced.

Rock band Warrant, with the 1990 hit “Cherry Pie,” tops the lineup, joining previously announced Lita Ford and FireHouse.

RibFest weekend kicks off Thursday, August 4th, with country artist Craig Morgan.

As we just learned, Friday is ‘80s night with Warrant, Lita Ford and FireHouse.

Then on Saturday, Gin Blossoms will take the stage.

And to wrap up on Sunday, Mankato’s own City Mouse along with Mary Jane Alm.

Tickets are on sale now at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event center box office and online.

