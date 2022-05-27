Seatbelt simulators teach all drivers the importance of seatbelts

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota and North Dakota law enforcement leaders want to remind drivers to be safe on the roads. They also want to show people exactly what state patrol officers see during these summer months.

You might think of car crashes as a winter problem.

But, Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says the next 100 days, between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend, are some of the most dangerous of the year on the roads.

“Why is it during the summer the roads are in the best shape, you’ve got clear, sunny, dry roads, what’s going on? Well when you get those types of conditions people start going a little bit faster and it’s just science, it’s physics behind it because the faster you go and crash, the more violent the crash becomes,” said Jesse Grabow, a Sergeant with Minnesota State Patrol.

Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths program says the last two summers have been the deadliest for travelers in decades.

Friday, they and “Vision Zero North Dakota” brought out two seatbelt simulators at the Moorhead travel center, to show students from the area the importance of buckling up correctly.

“When your car rolls and you’re not belted you have the likelihood of being thrown around in your car, you could hit other people, or you could be ejected out and the chances of survival are greater when you stay in your seat so we’re going to simulate a slow roll over simulation,” said Katy Kressin, the regional coordinator at West Central Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.

“I didn’t think it would go that slow but getting stopped upside down was cool to see, if you’re in a crash you’re not just going to get out right away, you’re going to be hanging there for a solid second before help arrives,” said Peyton Backes, a junior at Dilworth Glyndon Felton High School.

State Patrol’s “Click it or Ticket” campaign started on May 23 and runs until June 5, but Sergeant Grabow said roadways will be heavily patrolled throughout the summer.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.