Severe weather threat returns over Memorial Day Weekend

Despite a quiet and pleasant Friday, strong to severe storms are forecasted to move into the area Sunday and possibly Monday this weekend.

Foggy conditions will welcome the start of the long weekend with reduced visibility in portions of the area, with some areas seeing less than 2 miles of visibility. Foggy conditions are mainly in low-lying areas near bodies of water (which could be standing water/floodwaters, rivers, lakes, ponds, etc.).

As the sun continues to rise through the morning hours, fog will gradually dissipate, leading to a pleasant Friday with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Some areas may even reach the low 80s by the afternoon hours.

Cloudy skies will return overnight as a few isolated showers and thunderstorms move through the area early tomorrow morning. They will start moving into southwestern Minnesota around 4 and 5 am tomorrow and will clear out of southeastern Minnesota around 12 pm tomorrow afternoon. There is not a lot of accumulation expected with these isolated chances. The severe threat for tomorrow has been pushed farther west. There is a very slim chance for an isolated strong to severe storm possible with the main threat including large hail and/or damaging winds possible.

After about 12 pm tomorrow afternoon, clouds and the few possible showers and thunderstorms in the area will clear out into Wisconsin, leaving behind sunshine, a bit of humidity, and highs in the mid-80s.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecasted to return Sunday afternoon and into the overnight hours. Sunday we are watching closely as there is a decent chance for strong to severe storms. All modes of severe weather are possible. This includes large hail, hurricane-force wind gusts, and a few tornadoes. Showers and thunderstorms will move in throughout the afternoon hours as temperatures hover in the mid to upper 80s, and last throughout the night as we make our way into Monday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms will clear out Monday morning, leaving behind partly cloudy skies and stronger winds up to 25 mph, gusts up to 35 possible with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Monday night, showers and thunderstorms are projected to return to the area. We are watching these closely as there is another threat of strong to severe storms in the area. With Monday still four days away, and showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday morning, finer details such as what modes of severe weather we could potentially along with the timing of the storms are still yet to be determined. We will have finer details as we get closer to Monday.

On and off showers and thunderstorms are projected to continue through Tuesday of next week, however, the severe threats continue to be Sunday and Monday with no sign of severe weather for Tuesday as of this morning. These showers and thunderstorms early next week will drop temperatures to just below average. Highs will dip into the upper 60s and low 70s by Wednesday afternoon.

