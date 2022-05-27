Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

St. Cloud man charged with 12 felonies after police standoff

FILE - A St. Cloud man was charged Thursday with a dozen felony counts in regard to an...
FILE - A St. Cloud man was charged Thursday with a dozen felony counts in regard to an eight-hour standoff with police where he allegedly fired a gun through a wall when officers were on the other side.(KPTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A St. Cloud man was charged Thursday with a dozen felony counts in regard to an eight-hour standoff with police where he allegedly fired a gun through a wall when officers were on the other side.

Shawn L. Jacobs, 37, is charged with nine counts of first-degree assault for using deadly force against a peace officer, as well as two firearms-related counts and one count related to committing a crime while wearing a bulletproof vest.

Members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force raided a St. Cloud apartment Tuesday on suspicion Jacobs was distributing methamphetamine and other controlled substances from the residence. Police also suspected he was in possession of illegal firearms, the criminal complaint stated.

After an officer knocked on the door and announced the search warrant, Jacobs allegedly threatened to shoot the officers. He then fired one round from inside his apartment through the wall where investigators had been standing minutes before, the Star Tribune reported. No injuries were reported.

Jacobs eventually left the apartment and was arrested. Officers found guns, a “large amount of methamphetamine (Jacobs) tried to flush,” and other drugs and paraphernalia, the complaint said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery

Latest News

FILE - 3M Co. will pay a penalty of $2.8 million after Minnesota regulators found a series of...
3M fined $2.8 million for hazardous waste violations
Planned Parenthood
Planned Parenthood workers in 5 Midwest states seek union
Whit Merrifield drove in two runs with a double and scored on Bobby Witt Jr.’s double, as the...
Royals score 3 runs in eighth inning, rally past Twins 3-2
FILE PHOTO - Republicans blocked debate on a domestic terrorism bill that would have opened...
Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate