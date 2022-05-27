Your Photos
State open to changing venue for Fairfield teen accused of killing teacher

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing...
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Jeremy Everett Goodale and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, two southeast Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher, asked a state court judge Tuesday to lower their bond so they could be released from jail, while prosecutors asked it be maintained at $1 million or even raised to $2 million.(Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - The State of Iowa has responded to Willard Noble Chaiden Miller’s motion to change the venue of the trial out of Jefferson County.

In a response that was filed Thursday afternoon, State attorneys held the position that a fair and impartial jury could not be selected in Jefferson County given the nature of the crimes. The State requested that the Court find a county with similar demographics as Jefferson County, with a courthouse that is “easily accessible and not congested during the time frame scheduled for trial.

Miller is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nohema Graber. Graber was 66-years-old when she was killed in November of last year. Her body was found hidden in Chataqua park, a place she liked to walk. Investigators say she had extensive head trauma and believed she was beaten with a baseball bat.

He’ll appear in court July 7th, 2022 for a hearing. His attorneys want evidence from his home and phone suppressed.

