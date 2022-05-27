Sunny and warm with scattered storms

Summertime weather has arrived just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The holiday weekend will be warm and humid and, as you might expect, with the increase in heat and humidity there will be thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe across central and southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, especially on Sunday and Monday. Pay close attention to the weather this weekend and be sure to have a way to get timely severe weather warnings and alerts.

The rest of today will continue to be amazing! There will be plenty of sunshine, just a light breeze and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with thunderstorms moving from South Dakota into far western and eventually south central Minnesota late tonight. While these storms could contain strong wind gusts and some hail, the overall severe threat is relatively low. Saturday will be partly cloudy and a bit breezy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday will start with an isolated thunderstorm or two in the morning; then it will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s on Sunday afternoon. The heat and humidity will fuel storms late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. These storms could quickly become severe with the potential to produce large hail, damaging straight line wind gusts and even tornadoes. Memorial Day will be even warmer with severe storms developing in the afternoon and continuing into the nighttime hours.

I’m saying this for the millionth time because it is very important: Pay close attention to the weather this weekend and be sure to have a reliable means of getting timely severe weather warnings and alerts. A NOAA Weather Radio will wake you if storms happen at night. The KEYC Weather app will alert you to severe weather wherever you go. If you’re camping or if you are at the lake, note the location of the nearest shelter. Being prepared is the best thing you can do to keep yourself and your family safe from storms.

A few lingering storms will be possible on Tuesday. After that, temperatures will cool back into the upper 60s to low 70s and stay there well into next week.

