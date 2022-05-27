Suspect wanted in Kasson restaurant theft

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Police are searching for a suspect involved in a theft at a restaurant in Kasson.

It happened around 12 p.m. Thursday at the Buffet King on Main Street. Officers arrived at the scene at 1:55 p.m.

According to the Kasson Police Department, a man stole around $6,000 cash from an employee’s purse.

They describe the suspect as a 5′10″ black man, medium build, with a small arrow or star tattoo on the right side of his face or neck.

Kasson Buffet King Theft (Kasson Police Department)

If you know anything about who have be involved, contact the Kasson Police Department.

