Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Suspect wanted in Kasson restaurant theft

Kasson Buffet King Theft
Kasson Buffet King Theft(Kasson Police Department)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Police are searching for a suspect involved in a theft at a restaurant in Kasson.

It happened around 12 p.m. Thursday at the Buffet King on Main Street. Officers arrived at the scene at 1:55 p.m.

According to the Kasson Police Department, a man stole around $6,000 cash from an employee’s purse.

They describe the suspect as a 5′10″ black man, medium build, with a small arrow or star tattoo on the right side of his face or neck.

Kasson Buffet King Theft
Kasson Buffet King Theft(Kasson Police Department)

If you know anything about who have be involved, contact the Kasson Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery

Latest News

It’s a business that was first brewed up in a popcorn popper, and now its jazzing up your cup...
Beans Coffee Co. offers a cup of joe to go
Thanks for sharing you easy indoor plant preferences! Check out the video to see if you were...
QOTD (Results)
Beans Coffee Co. offers a cup of joe to go
FILE - 3M Co. will pay a penalty of $2.8 million after Minnesota regulators found a series of...
3M fined $2.8 million for hazardous waste violations