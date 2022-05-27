Top-seeded Mankato East rolls past Jordan for semifinal berth
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The first round of the double-elimination Section 2AAA Tournament saw wins from Mankato East, Jordan, Mankato West and New Prague.
The top-seeded Cougars squared off against Jordan in round two.
This one was all Mankato East, as they would go on to win 10-2.
The Cougars will play crosstown rival Mankato West at 12 p.m. Saturday at Caswell Park.
