Triathlon celebrates the end of the school year in St. James

The St. James Middle and High School hosted a spring triathlon to end the school year.
(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - Water, paint, sweat, and laughs filled the St. James Middle and High School area as they celebrated the end of the school year with a triathlon. With a total of 126 teams, each containing 2-3 students or staff, these triathletes swam for 125 meters, rode on their bikes for 3 miles, and ran a mile before crossing the finish line.

“Well, it’s wonderful but it’s set-up in a way where anyone can succeed. You don’t have to be able to swim, have to be a biker, have to be a good runner. You can be good at any or all. Or you don’t have to be good all. But you can still fit on a relay team, participating or having a good time. I believe that that’s the whole point of it: is to make it a good event for as many kids who want to participate,” retired physical education teacher Margaret Maire said.

Margaret Maire worked as a physical education teacher at the school for 34 years. Despite being retired for 15 years, she actively supports the school and stays involved in school-related activities. All spectators were welcome to hose water down on the students and toss paint powder on their clothes.

“I let them know that I’m going to be out here with a hose, invite some friends over, and just make it more of a celebration: end of the school for the kids, wish them well, have a good summer,” Maire said.

Triathlon participants started their course at the school and continued around neighboring roads. Although this was the school’s third triathlon, the school hasn’t hosted an event like this in 5 years because of issues, including the pandemic.

But the physical education staff pride themselves on inspiring students to stay active and find ways to make fitness fun.

“That’s the biggest goal: to make it fun. When fitness is fun and kids like to do it, we hope they like to do it in other situations in their life. And obviously, leading into summer and making sure kids are as active as they can be is really important for us,” Health and Physical Teacher Steve Chapin stated.

“And the kids end the school year on such a high note,” Maire said.

