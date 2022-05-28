10th annual fishing event for a greater cause

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The 10th annual Minnesota Fishing Event for Life was about more than just fishing- it was about saving lives. The event allows participants to fish and weigh their catch to raise money to support and rehabilitate Minnesotan lives. Tom Davis founded the fishing event 12 years ago, transforming his love for fishing for a greater cause.

“I fish a lot of tournaments, and I wanted to do something to give back to the community and give back to two great organizations,” founder of Minnesota Fishing Event for Life Tom Davis said.

All funds will go to the Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge and Young Life. The organizations support addiction recovery, as well as education and programming for teens and young adults.

“This event brings in a lot of money towards our operations budget, which allows us to put leaders in front of kids, and get kids on the camp bus, and kids at our weekly events, and all of that- helping us to get to know more kids, students in the Mankato area,” Area Director Ryan Rauenhorst said.

All types of fish had their own category, and funds were determined by the weight of each catch. Prizes and trophies were handed to people who raised the highest amount of money with their catch of the day.

“I think, again, it’s a multi-species event. I love to give back to the families. We have grandfathers and grandsons, sisters, brothers, moms and dads fishing. It’s really geared not only a competitive side, but mainly a family event to give back. And this year alone we raised $64,000,” Davis stated.

