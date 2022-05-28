Your Photos
Central High School students paint mural for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women awareness

Students at Central High School unveiled a new mural Friday at Lincoln Community Center.
By Meghan Grey
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Students at Central High School unveiled a new mural at Lincoln Community Center in Mankato.

The school district said the artwork serves as an acknowledgment of our land.

It also aims to raise awareness about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in North America.

A team of students came together to plan and paint the mural.

”Mankato is basically the grounds for Natives, considering the 38+2, and a lot of my ancestors came from here. So I figured ‘why not?’ There’s not really any recognition anywhere else, so why not in our own school?” stated senior Aubrey Denney.

The mural was made possible by a grant provided by Prairie Lakes Regional Art Council.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

