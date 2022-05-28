Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say

Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the Anniston Police Department.(Zeferli via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNISTON, Ala. (Gray News) - Police in Alabama are investigating a shooting that injured multiple people after a graduation event.

The Anniston Police Department reports the shooting occurred early Friday morning after more than 150 people gathered for a graduation party.

Police said six people were struck by gunfire, ranging in ages from 14 to 20-years-old, with another person injured while trying to escape the area.

Stray bullets also hit multiple vehicles. Authorities said dozens of shell casings and several firearms were recovered.

Anniston police said the impulse for young people to use firearms is a tragedy and a shame. They additionally thanked the Oxford Police Department for assisting them during the chaotic scene.

The injured people are expected to survive, but police said their investigation continues, and they are committed to helping reduce such violent incidents.

Anyone with further information on Friday’s shooting was urged to contact the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money

Latest News

Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas
Mankato United claimed a 3-2 victory on their home turf to open their WPSL schedule.
Mankato United rallies past Joy AC in season opener
NKY mom, daughter held at gunpoint in attempted robbery: WATCH
WATCH: Kentucky mom, daughter held at gunpoint in robbery attempt
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato United vs. Joy AC
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD