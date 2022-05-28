Lost photo album recovered at Mankato thrift store finds its way home

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A lost photo album recovered at AGAIN Thrift and More in Mankato has found its way back home.

Each page holds photos of families, holidays, homes, employees from the old Brett’s Department Store, a flood that put the town underwater in 1965, plus a wedding photo of Lucille Willette and her husband, Chuck.

“I noticed by my sister telling me I was on TV with my wedding picture, and I watched the 10 p.m. news, and sure enough it was me,” Willette stated. “I said ‘That really and truly is our wedding picture. I can’t believe that maybe we even looked that good.’”

Willette and her lifelong friend Lita Alleven, met while working at Brett’s.

“We have to be friends because we know too much about each other,” Alleven joked.

They say the album was made by their former boss.

FILE - AGAIN Thrift and More store manager Heather Condon flips through a lost photo album. (KEYC News Now)

“I was trying to think who would have my wedding picture,” Willette explained. “It was our coworker at Brett’s, Agnes Schramski.”

Schramski was a longtime office manager at the department store that occupied downtown Mankato for over 100 years.

“She was just a lovely lady. Easy to like,” Willette described.

Willette and Alleven say their coworkers were a tight-knit group.

Schramski included many of them in the album.

“It brings back a lot of memories,” Alleven added. “It really was a great place to work.”

Schramski died in 2000. She never married or had children, but her memories are in good hands.

“It’s unreal to think that this was lost, but now it found a home with somebody who cares,” Willette mentioned.

