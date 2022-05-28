Mankato United rallies past Joy AC in season opener

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato United rallied past Joy Athletic 3-2 to open up the 2022 campaign at Scheels Field Friday evening.

United striker Jenny Vetter scored two goals in the victory, including the game-winning goal. Midfielder Allie Williams scored one goal, while McKenna Buisman recorded an assist.

Mankato United will return to the pitch at 6 p.m. Friday against Sioux Falls City FC.

Tonight’s fan of the game is Amy Winch!! We appreciate all of your support!💚🖤 pic.twitter.com/2dVh4xmsqk — MankatoUnitedWPSL (@MankatoWpsl) May 28, 2022

