Mankato United rallies past Joy AC in season opener

By Mary Rominger
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato United rallied past Joy Athletic 3-2 to open up the 2022 campaign at Scheels Field Friday evening.

United striker Jenny Vetter scored two goals in the victory, including the game-winning goal. Midfielder Allie Williams scored one goal, while McKenna Buisman recorded an assist.

Mankato United will return to the pitch at 6 p.m. Friday against Sioux Falls City FC.

