Pick of the Litter: Cher

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter from the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Cher.

She’s an adult Domestic Shorthair that came to the shelter on March 1, making her the shelter’s longest feline resident.

Cher has a kind and gentle personality.

She’s looking for an owner who shares her love for napping and cuddling.

Anyone interested in adopting Cher is encouraged to contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

