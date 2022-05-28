Renville man found guilty on murder charge in fatal 2021 shooting

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) — A Renville man was found guilty Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of another man last year.

Julian Daniel Valdez was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder without intent.

The jury acquitted Valdez on a count of second-degree murder with intent.

A criminal complaint says Valdez and another man were in a garage last August when they were approached by 31-year-old Pablo Eliazar Gutierrez.

The complaint says Gutierrez was initially angry, prompting Valdez to go inside and get a pistol.

Valdez told authorities he showed the pistol, but Gutierrez tried to attack the other man.

That’s when he says he shot Gutierrez in the side. Gutierrez died at the scene.

Valdez is set to be sentenced on July 20. He is facing up to 15 years in prison.

