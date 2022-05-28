Vietnam War veterans share their stories with Mankato middle school students

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week, seventh-grade students at Dakota Meadows Middle School started learning about the Vietnam War.

These lessons carry extra weight.

David “Doc” Peik and John Jenniges are Vietnam veterans who sat down with students and gave them a true picture of what the Vietnam War was like for soldiers.

The Family and Community Engagement Office has continued to support and coordinate this partnership for the last nine years.

On Wednesday, Peik and Jenniges talked and answer questions about what Vietnam looked like while they were there, what their duties were and all the things they went through.

“I get a big relief out of it. I hope the children take as much. When I was talking about my welcome home and stuff, I just about cried. That was a big part of my life and that’s when I learned to talk about it,” Jenniges said.

The veterans say this experience is about more than sharing their stories with younger generations. They are grateful to be able to share their stories in the hopes that their lessons last for generations.

“Doing this with John and with the students, it helps; and I think it is something that has to be done. Vietnam is getting to be more and more of a footnote in history,” Peik said.

According to the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, veterans make up about six percent of Minnesota’s population.

