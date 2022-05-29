Mankato West handles Cougars, clear path to 2AAA title game

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West softball team defeated cross-town rival Mankato East 9-2 in the Section 2AAA semifinal, Saturday afternoon.

The Scarlets owned a 9-0 lead in the fifth inning, before the Cougars cashed in on back-to-back RBI singles in the sixth.

Mankato West’s victory advances them to the Section 2AAA championship game set for Thursday at Caswell Park.

The Scarlets will face the winner of Mankato East and Marshall in the elimination bracket championship.

