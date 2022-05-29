Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato West handles Cougars, clear path to 2AAA title game

Mankato West junior Lauren Raberge hit a three-run home run in the Scarlets 9-2 win over rival...
Mankato West junior Lauren Raberge hit a three-run home run in the Scarlets 9-2 win over rival Mankato East.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West softball team defeated cross-town rival Mankato East 9-2 in the Section 2AAA semifinal, Saturday afternoon.

The Scarlets owned a 9-0 lead in the fifth inning, before the Cougars cashed in on back-to-back RBI singles in the sixth.

Mankato West’s victory advances them to the Section 2AAA championship game set for Thursday at Caswell Park.

The Scarlets will face the winner of Mankato East and Marshall in the elimination bracket championship.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

Latest News

Minnesota State track and field stars Makayla Jackson and Denisha Cartwright won national...
MSU finishes 3rd in NCAA DII outdoor championships, three national titles
Nicollet senior Marah Hulke hit two home runs in the Raiders 13-2 win over New Ulm Cathedral.
Nicollet takes down Cathedral 13-2 in 2A semifinal
The Giants put up 17 runs in a six-inning victory over Belle Plaine.
Defending champion Le Sueur-Henderson Giants advance to 2AA championship
Mankato United claimed a 3-2 victory on their home turf to open their WPSL schedule.
Mankato United rallies past Joy AC in season opener