MSU finishes 3rd in NCAA DII outdoor championships, three national titles

Minnesota State track and field stars Makayla Jackson and Denisha Cartwright won national...
Minnesota State track and field stars Makayla Jackson and Denisha Cartwright won national titles in the 100m dash and 100m hurdles, respectively.(Minnesota State-Mankato | KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALLENDALE, Mich. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State women’s outdoor track and field team placed third as a team in the 2022 DII NCAA National Championships on Saturday.

The Mavericks bring home national titles in the 4x100m relay, 100m hurdles, and 100m dash.

Denisha Cartwright, Makayla Jackson, Ja’Cey Simmons and Rose Cramer edged out the competition with a time of 44.29 to win the 4x100m relay. Cartwright followed up that performance with a title in the 100m hurdles with a time of 13.35, then Jackson won the 100m dash with a time of 11.66.

