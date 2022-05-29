Sunny and warm with severe storms

The rest of our Memorial Day weekend will be sunny, warm and humid with the potential for severe storms later today, tonight and tomorrow. Large hail and damaging straight line wind gusts are likely with storms this weekend. A tornado or two will be possible with storms later today and tonight, with an even better chance of tornadoes on Monday.

We did have some storms earlier this morning. Those storms have moved out and the rest of the day will be partly cloudy and a bit muggy with highs in the upper 80s. Thunderstorms will redevelop across South Dakota late this afternoon, move into southwestern Minnesota this evening and continue across southern Minnesota into tonight. Thunderstorms could be severe with the potential to produce large hail, damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado or two.

Memorial Day will be humid and even warmer, with temperatures climbing into the low 90s. Thunderstorms will develop on Monday afternoon and could quickly become severe with the potential to produce large hail, damaging straight-line wind gusts and tornadoes.

Be weather aware this weekend! Storms could develop and move in quickly. Be especially aware of lightning. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to a storm to get struck. If you hear thunder, get off the lake, get off the golf course and get indoors!

Check in occasionally throughout the weekend. The KEYC Weather Team will be here with the latest as weather develops.

