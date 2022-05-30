20-year-old woman missing after boat sinks into the Missouri River

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in western Iowa say one person is missing after a boat sank into the Missouri River.

Harrison County officials say on Sunday, just before midnight, they received a report of a boat taking on water and sinking. The incident took place on the Missouri River south of Remington Boat Landing.

Multiple agencies responded and when the first crews got to the scene they discovered a boat that was rescuing subjects from the river. Responders interviewed all those involved and confirmed a female was missing.

At this time, the female has not been identified. Recovery efforts are in place to recover the boat and missing person.

The investigation is ongoing.

