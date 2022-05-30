Another round of strong to severe storms possible this evening

A strong cold front that could bring strong to severe storms is projected to move through the area this afternoon and evening.

This Memorial Day started off with some showers and thunderstorms, some of which were strong and severe before dry conditions took over.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy but some sunshine is possible through the mid-afternoon hours ahead of a low-pressure system bringing a cold front through the area moves in. The afternoon clearing is great for getting sunshine but bad for amplifying thunderstorm production. Daytime heating, or sunshine throughout the afternoon, will not only cause temperatures to rise but will also add humidity to the area as it evaporates water around the surface. Humidity will not only increase from evaporating water in the area but this morning’s showers and thunderstorms as well. The humidity mixed with the heat creates a prime environment for thunderstorm production.

Winds will also be strong, increasing up to 25 mph by this afternoon with gusts up to 45 mph possible. Due to the projected winds, a wind advisory will be in effect today until 6 pm. Strong winds also help with amplifying thunderstorm production.

The cold front is projected to move through the southern Minnesota area between 5 pm and 9 pm this evening, moving through the Mankato area around 7 pm. As the front moves through, strong to severe storms in the area are likely with all modes of severe weather possible. This includes large hail, damaging winds, and a couple of tornadoes possible. The highest threat for tornadoes will be north, northwest of Mankato, closer to west-central Minnesota; however, this does not mean that a tornado or two cannot form within the southern Minnesota area too.

The good news is, as the front moves through the area this evening, it will clear out overnight with a few possible lingering showers after 11 pm tonight. Once those straggling showers clear out, we will be left with cooling temperatures and cloudy skies heading into tomorrow morning.

Calmer, quieter weather will move in by tomorrow as clouds gradually clear out allowing for sunshine to return to the area. Due to the cold front moving through tonight, temperatures will be cooler heading into the rest of the week with highs ranging from the mid to upper 60s to the low to mid-70s.

Conditions will remain dry with sunshine mixed in until showers and thunderstorms return to the area by this coming Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.