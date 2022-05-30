Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Byron city leaders break ground on new veteran’s memorial

Byron city leaders hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new memorial Monday afternoon.
Byron city leaders hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new memorial Monday afternoon.(FREE TO USE)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Byron city leaders hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Byron Area Veteran’s Memorial Monday.

Dozens gathered to listen to music and speakers to dedicate the space. Among the speakers, was Byron mayor Daryl Glassmaker.

The Byron Veterans Memorial Committee is looking to collect about $300,000 to make the dream of a memorial a reality. So far, more than half of the funds needed have been raised.

“It’s truly amazing what we’ve been able to do in the last year,” one committee member said during the ceremony. “And as you drive by here all summer long and into the fall and spring of next year, I just feel the pride that we feel as a committee to see what’s going to be built here.”

Once complete, the memorial will be located east of McDonald’s and west of the bear at the roundabout on 10th Avenue NE and Frontage Road.

The committee is encouraging the community to purchase pavers for the memorial to help complete fundraising efforts. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

Latest News

The FDA is investigating a potential link between hepatitis A cases and fresh, organic...
FDA investigating hepatitis A outbreak from strawberries
It’s official: Viking Cruises’ arrival in Duluth marks new era of cruising in the Great Lakes
An American flag and pink and white flowers in Woodland Hills Cemetery in Mankato, Minn.
Community members commemorate Memorial Day in Mankato
Community members honor veterans in Fairmont
Community members honor veterans in Fairmont
“Poppy Wall of Honor” returns to D.C. for Memorial Day weekend following pause for COVID