City of Canton dedicates new veteran’s memorial

The city of Canton dedicated its finished Veteran's Memorial Monday morning.
The city of Canton dedicated its finished Veteran's Memorial Monday morning.
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Canton hosted a special ceremony Monday morning, to dedicate its new veteran’s memorial.

Dozens came out to see the finished product, complete with a ribbon cutting. The event was put on by the American Legion Post 400′s Memorial Day Program.

Following the ceremony, coffee and other refreshments were served by the Canton Community Association at the firemen’s pavilion.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

