Coast Guard to shut down Grand Marais station

Coast Guard Station (Small) North Superior
Coast Guard Station (Small) North Superior(KBJR 6/CBS 3)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND MARAIS, MN -- The U.S. Coast Guard announced it is moving forward with plans to shut down its station in Grand Marais.

Coast Guard officials plan to serve the North Shore out of their station in Duluth, more than 100 miles away from Grand Marais.

Officials say the Grand Marais station has been seasonally staffed between Memorial Day and Labor Day since 2018 and they’ve averaged less than one case a year over the last decade.

“We would not consolidate these stations if we thought it would increase the risk to boaters or the maritime industry,” said Lt. Paul Rhynard, Public Affairs Officer for the Ninth Coast Guard District. “This decision was made after careful research and with the safety of the public as our top priority. Modern boats, aircraft and strong partnerships with other search-and-rescue agencies allow us to eliminate redundancies and ensure the best use of limited resources.”

The Coast Guard made the announcement in a news release.

The news release did not state exactly when the Grand Marais station, officially called “Coast Guard Station (Small) North Superior,” will close.

The Coast Guard also plans to consolidate its Holland, Michigan station, serving that region out of Grand Haven, Michigan.

