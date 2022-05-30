Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Fosston students disciplined for social media post

(WILX)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOSSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fosston Public School officials say the district is taking disciplinary action against some students after a video surfaced on social media.

Officials say the video, created during a school-sponsored event, shows students dancing and mimicking Indigenous culture.

In a letter sent home to parents on May 28, Superintendent Sue Richards-Chase says “hate has no home in our school district. Instead, ours is a district that respects and celebrates all cultures.”

The district says while the school year has ended, the students in the video will face disciplinary action, per the district policy.

Two weeks earlier the district also sent a letter home to parents making them aware of another photo circulating through social media.

They say the photo shows a student with their knee on the neck of another student with a caption referring to the murder of George Floyd.

In that letter, Chase-Richards says “we do not believe the two students in the photo intended to make light of Mr. Floyd’s death. However, the caption on the photo, which was posted to social media, was deeply inappropriate and offensive.”

Chase-Richards also stated disciplinary action was issued against the students in the photo.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

Latest News

The FDA is investigating a potential link between hepatitis A cases and fresh, organic...
FDA investigating hepatitis A outbreak from strawberries
It’s official: Viking Cruises’ arrival in Duluth marks new era of cruising in the Great Lakes
An American flag and pink and white flowers in Woodland Hills Cemetery in Mankato, Minn.
Community members commemorate Memorial Day in Mankato
Community members honor veterans in Fairmont
Community members honor veterans in Fairmont
“Poppy Wall of Honor” returns to D.C. for Memorial Day weekend following pause for COVID