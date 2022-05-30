Your Photos
Gov. Walz to honor fallen veterans at Ft. Snelling memorial service

FILE - Today, Governor Tim Walz pay his respects to Minnesota’s fallen veterans at Fort Snelling National Cemetery’s Memorial Day service.
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, Governor Tim Walz will pay his respects to Minnesota’s fallen veterans at Fort Snelling National Cemetery’s Memorial Day service.

Throughout the week, Gov. Walz, a 24-year veteran of the Minnesota National Guard, will honor Minnesota’s veterans and military service members with several events in the metro area.

The Governor will also be celebrating the recent passage of a veterans omnibus bill that moves the state toward ending and preventing veteran homelessness, provides service bonuses to Post-9/11 veterans and Gold Star families, and funds veterans homes and veterans cemeteries.

Gov. Walz will also highlight the passage of a bill that expands access to reenlistment bonuses to members of the Minnesota National Guard.

Additional event details are forthcoming.

