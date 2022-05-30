Your Photos
Michigan baseball wins Big Ten, faces Oregon in NCAA tournament

CMU will face Florida in the tourney on Friday.
From left to right, Michigan players Jaylen Jones, Avery Goldensoph and Cameron Weston...
From left to right, Michigan players Jaylen Jones, Avery Goldensoph and Cameron Weston celebrate after pitcher Jacob Denner (not shown) struck out Rutgers with the bases loaded to close the sixth inning of the NCAA college Big Ten baseball championship game Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Charles Schwalb Field in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WILX) - The Michigan Wolverines managed to make it all the way to the Big Ten Tournament finals as the 5th seed.

They beat Illinois, Maryland, and Iowa – the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th seeded teams, last week, before facing off against Rutgers Sunday night. The game against Illinois didn’t wrap up until after 3 a.m. EST.

More: Michigan baseball takes down Illinois -- at 3 a.m.

It was a tough battle, but Michigan was able to take home the win, beating Rutgers 10-4. The tournament title is Michigan’s 10th in program history and first since 2015. It’s also Michigan’s 13th Big Ten title this year.

The win not only gives them the Big Ten Tournament win but also sets them on course to play in the NCAA tournament. The selection show for the NCAA tournament was held Monday at noon.

Michigan will face Oregon in the Louisville Regional on Friday. Additionally, Central Michigan will face No. 13 Florida in the Gainesville Regional, also on Friday.

Next: Former Red Wing may lose care after Michigan insurance change

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

