Rochester remembers fallen soldiers and comrades on Memorial Day

By Beret Leone
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Memorial Day is a day to pause and remember those who lost their lives while in the line of duty.

Monday morning, the Rochester Veteran’s Memorial Association hosted its annual Memorial Day Program.

“Comrades this day is sacred, of the almost visible sacrifice of those who have gone before us,” Master of Ceremonies Gene Eiden said. “We honor the memory of those who gave their lives in the service of our country and those who dropped their burdens on the way side of life, and gone to their eternal resting place.”

Dozens came out to Soldiers Field and Veterans Memorial to pay their respects. The somber ceremony included a procession, music and speakers.

“God, may the event today honor the men and women who have served,” Midwest Bible Baptist Church pastor Caleb Hanson said. “And God, may we reflect on the sacrifice.”

Also a part of Monday’s ceremony, flags were taken from half staff, to full staff. Bells were tolled for five minutes, in tribute to fallen soldiers and lost comrades.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

