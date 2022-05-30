Severe storms, tornadoes possible today

Today is a rare, high-risk severe weather day for much of Minnesota. Large, long-lasting tornadoes, damaging straight line wind gusts and large hail are possible with storms later this afternoon through this evening. Pay close attention to the weather today and make sure your friends and neighbors are aware of the severe weather threat. Also, know where your nearest shelter is located. These storms will develop and move very quickly and there may not be a lot of time to act once warnings are issued.

The rest of this afternoon will be warm, humid and very windy. Storms have already developed across Eastern South Dakota and far western Minnesota and will continue to develop and move into the region throughout the afternoon and evening. Storms will move out from west to east late this evening.

After the storms, we will shift to a cooler and drier weather pattern that will carry us through most of the week. There could be a couple of showers or even an isolated thundershower midweek, but our next best chance of organized showers and thunderstorms will be next weekend. It’s still early, but as of right now it looks as though next weekend will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms and highs in the low to mid 70s.

SPC Severe Risk 5/30/2022 (SPC Severe Risk 5/30/2022)

SPC Severe Risk 5/30/2022 (SPC Severe Risk 5/30/2022)

SPC Severe Risk Categories (KEYC Shawn Cable)

