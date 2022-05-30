Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Severe storms, tornadoes possible today

Storms will develop quickly later this afternoon and this evening
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 1122
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 1122
By Shawn Cable
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today is a rare, high-risk severe weather day for much of Minnesota. Large, long-lasting tornadoes, damaging straight line wind gusts and large hail are possible with storms later this afternoon through this evening. Pay close attention to the weather today and make sure your friends and neighbors are aware of the severe weather threat. Also, know where your nearest shelter is located. These storms will develop and move very quickly and there may not be a lot of time to act once warnings are issued.

The rest of this afternoon will be warm, humid and very windy. Storms have already developed across Eastern South Dakota and far western Minnesota and will continue to develop and move into the region throughout the afternoon and evening. Storms will move out from west to east late this evening.

After the storms, we will shift to a cooler and drier weather pattern that will carry us through most of the week. There could be a couple of showers or even an isolated thundershower midweek, but our next best chance of organized showers and thunderstorms will be next weekend. It’s still early, but as of right now it looks as though next weekend will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms and highs in the low to mid 70s.

SPC Severe Risk 5/30/2022
SPC Severe Risk 5/30/2022(SPC Severe Risk 5/30/2022)
SPC Severe Risk 5/30/2022
SPC Severe Risk 5/30/2022(SPC Severe Risk 5/30/2022)
SPC Severe Risk Categories
SPC Severe Risk Categories(KEYC Shawn Cable)

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

Latest News

A second round of strong to severe storms is likely this afternoon and evening as a cold front...
Another round of strong to severe storms possible this evening
KEYC Weather
Severe storms, tornadoes possible on Memorial Day
Severe storms, tornadoes possible on Memorial Day
KEYC Weather
Sunny and warm with scattered storms