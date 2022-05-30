St. Peter Govenaires’ perform a send-off concert before traveling to Austria

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter Govenaires grow their love for music and dance in their community, country, and world. The Governaires is a community-based organization for musicians, dancers, and artists to continue their love of the arts as a serious hobby beyond high school and college.

“I was in marching and color guard in high school and I just loved it, I had such a passion for the activity. This was one more outlet that was nearby. And then the governaires became my family after that,” rehearsal director Molly Hanzelka said.

And the corp came together to perform for the community before they head to Markersdorf, Austria. But there’s some history between the Austrian and Minnesotan corps.

“I think, in 2016, when we were in China, the corp was invited to go to an international music festival,” general director Molly Mayer said.

During this trip to Shang-Hai, the corp housed with an Austrian governaires corp.

“And through that connection, we ended up spending a lot of time with them for the rest of that tour,” logistics director Matthew Sanders stated.

And they were personally invited to perform in Austria, in 2017. This year, the corp will be traveling there for a second time.

“To see our Austrian friends. We have such a special relationship with our sister marching band in Austria. I’m just super excited to reconnect with them,” Mayer said.

50 members of the corp will travel with their friends out of the country, doing what they love.

“And spreading good will to other parts of the world. And letting people in Europe know who we are in Minnesota and who we are as govenaires,” Hanzelka said.

Generally, the corp performs 1-2 times a month, domestically, as well as holidays and events, like the 4th of July and Oktoberfest.

“You know, people who play music together and dance together, there’s just a certain type of bond that happens. We just really have a good time. And then we’re united by our simple beat of the show, and it’s just really family, for sure,” Mayer said.

