State parks see busy Memorial Day after record setting 2021

More people are visiting Iowa’s state parks. It’s a trend that started before the pandemic and has only grown.
By Kristin Rogers
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More people are visiting Iowa’s state parks. It’s a trend that started before the pandemic and has only grown. The Iowa DNR estimates more than 17 million people visited the parks last year alone.

In 2019, it’s estimated 15,201,694 people went to state parks. Visits increased to 16,951,551 in 2020. Leaders believe the pandemic played a role, as parks stayed open when much of the world shut down. Attendance continued to rise last year, to a record setting 17,094,464 people.

”We started getting record attendance, and we were like wow we’re blowing our records out of the water as far as visitors coming and campers,” said Matt Bonar, Park Manager at Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area.

The campground at Pleasant Creek was full for Memorial Day weekend, Bonar says that’s become normal. Lake Macbride State Park was also busy Monday, with many people enjoying the beach.

”This is my first time here, so I’m excited, it looks packed today,” said Emily Hersh, a student at the University of Iowa.

One family said they drove more than an hour from Davenport to visit.

”The kids wanted to get out and go to the beach today,” said Amos Vanlandschoot.

He told us his family typically visits one or two state parks each summer.

Another family who has a toddler said they come to Lake MacBride frequently because it’s close to home.

”Since having him, we’ve been coming out here just getting him comfortable with the water and then just being able to drive in close proximity to a beach,” said Emily Downes.

While state park visits are down so far this year compared to last, the Iowa DNR is attributing it to a cold and wet spring. Park leaders say they’re anticipating another very busy year.

“With the trends we’ve been seeing in state parks, I fully expect that we’ll have record years again this year,” said Ron Puettmann, Park Manager at Lake Macbride State Park.

