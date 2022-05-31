Your Photos
Community members commemorate Memorial Day in Mankato

Communities members commemorated Memorial Day in cemeteries and memorial sites around Mankato.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Memorial Day in local communities provides an opportunity to remember those who have gone before us, and appreciate those who have fallen serving their country.

Throughout Memorial Day, services could be seen and heard at nearly every cemetery and memorial in the area.

These services gave an opportunity for veterans to educate their fellow Americans about various conflicts in the country’s past and present, and speak about what the day means to them.

“To me, Memorial Day is a time to remember my friends, my cohorts that died next to me in Vietnam,” said Tom Hallett of American Legion Post 11.

Crowds gathered at each memorial site to listen and pay respects to those who have given their lives.

The memorial services also gave a chance to pass on the learned values and experiences to the next generation.

American Legion Posts were accompanied by Boy Scouts, a tradition that has run each year in Mankato for over twenty years.

“The scouts definitely benefit from it in ways that we aren’t even tangibly able to think about right now. That this will be a eureka moment for them, somewhere down the line they’ll go ‘Oh, that’s what that meant when I did that,’” Assistant Scoutmaster Jeff Kagermeier said.

The support shown by the community speaks volumes about the importance of this holiday to the public. Participating veterans want members of the public to remember one important thing.

“The importance of those who have died for your freedom. For you to be able to do the things you do in this wonderful United States of America. So God bless our dead soldiers, God bless our veterans, and God bless the United States of America,” said Hallett.

