Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Community members honor veterans in Fairmont

Rain or shine, veterans were celebrated on Memorial Day in the City of Lakes.
By Marissa Voss
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Rain or shine, veterans were celebrated on Memorial Day in the City of Lakes.

”Honoring the veterans who have gone before us and a number of them didn’t come back,” said Melvin Langford, who served in the Vietnam War. “There was one in particular that I was in service with, he didn’t make it back and his name is on the wall at Washington D.C.”

“I had another classmate, he was a Marine. He was killed over there in Vietnam, then I had another classmate, he was on a ship out in the ocean and he went overboard,” Darrel Krahler said.

These are among many stories heard and valued on Memorial Day in Fairmont.

Many community members gathered throughout the day to remember the ones that have sacrificed for our freedoms.

“They have done a great service for us, and we are just happy that we can give back to our veterans and our current military as well,” said Sonja Fortune, executive director at Red Rock Center for the Arts in Fairmont.

The resulting celebration was at the Red Rock Center for the Arts, where there was lunch, face painting, live music and a petting zoo.

“We love to invite the veterans for the free lunch and to honor them, as well as get families together celebrating our veterans,” Fortune said.

The turnout from the community was great, which means absolutely everything to the veterans.

“It’s getting better and better and bigger and bigger. It makes me really proud that I served,” Krahler said.

“Someone how it got out, and it amazed me that this many people did show up,” Langford added.

Memorial Day isn’t the only time that veterans are being remembered, as the expansion project continues at the Martin County Veterans Memorial.

The plan is to have 10 statues in total, with four being there now.

Visit the Martin County Veterans Memorial website or Facebook page for more information about the site.

Started installing sidewalks behind the Memorial today. Great job guys!

Posted by Martin County Veterans Memorial Project on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

MORE MEMORIAL DAY STORIES:
Community members commemorate Memorial Day in Mankato
An American flag and pink and white flowers in Woodland Hills Cemetery in Mankato, Minn.
Gov. Walz honors fallen veterans at Ft. Snelling memorial service
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar marking Memorial Day at...
“Poppy Wall of Honor” returns to D.C. for Memorial Day weekend following pause for COVID
The Poppy Wall of Honor contains 645,000 “buddy poppies” to honor fallen U.S. servicemembers...
City of Canton dedicates new veteran’s memorial
The city of Canton dedicated its finished Veteran's Memorial Monday morning.
Two Vietnam vets share story of friendship and how they honor the fallen
Vietnam veterans Jan Scruggs and Jimmy Mosconis meet up at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in...

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

Latest News

An American flag and pink and white flowers in Woodland Hills Cemetery in Mankato, Minn.
Community members commemorate Memorial Day in Mankato
Community members honor veterans in Fairmont
Community members commemorate Memorial Day in Mankato
2022 Memorial Day celebrations held across the nation