Community members honor veterans in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Rain or shine, veterans were celebrated on Memorial Day in the City of Lakes.

”Honoring the veterans who have gone before us and a number of them didn’t come back,” said Melvin Langford, who served in the Vietnam War. “There was one in particular that I was in service with, he didn’t make it back and his name is on the wall at Washington D.C.”

“I had another classmate, he was a Marine. He was killed over there in Vietnam, then I had another classmate, he was on a ship out in the ocean and he went overboard,” Darrel Krahler said.

These are among many stories heard and valued on Memorial Day in Fairmont.

Many community members gathered throughout the day to remember the ones that have sacrificed for our freedoms.

“They have done a great service for us, and we are just happy that we can give back to our veterans and our current military as well,” said Sonja Fortune, executive director at Red Rock Center for the Arts in Fairmont.

The resulting celebration was at the Red Rock Center for the Arts, where there was lunch, face painting, live music and a petting zoo.

“We love to invite the veterans for the free lunch and to honor them, as well as get families together celebrating our veterans,” Fortune said.

The turnout from the community was great, which means absolutely everything to the veterans.

“It’s getting better and better and bigger and bigger. It makes me really proud that I served,” Krahler said.

“Someone how it got out, and it amazed me that this many people did show up,” Langford added.

Memorial Day isn’t the only time that veterans are being remembered, as the expansion project continues at the Martin County Veterans Memorial.

The plan is to have 10 statues in total, with four being there now.

Visit the Martin County Veterans Memorial website or Facebook page for more information about the site.

