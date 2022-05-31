Cool start to June; quiet stretch of weather

Below-average temperatures return with quieter weather despite stronger sticking around through the day.

A storm system containing a low-pressure system and a cold front moved through Minnesota yesterday, bringing showers and thunderstorms, and our severe weather. Now that the system is moving off to the east and northeast, we are left in the wake with some breezy conditions and partly to mostly cloudy sky. Overnight we will see a decrease in the cloud cover with lows dropping to around 50. As winds switch to a more northwesterly direction, we will see the humidity level drop a bit.

For Wednesday, we will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs running a good 10 degrees cooler than average, in the upper 60s to near 70.

Quieter weather will stick around the area until this weekend when showers are moving back into the area overnight Friday into Saturday of this weekend. Showers will continue on and off throughout this coming weekend as cloudy skies linger over southern Minnesota through the weekend and the majority of next week.

