John Wroblewski takes over as US women’s hockey head coach

FILE — United States' Hilary Knight looks for the puck during the second period of the team's hockey game against Canada, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Allentown, Pa.(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) — John Wroblewski was named the head coach of the U.S. national women’s hockey team on Tuesday after recent success guiding the men’s development program.

Wroblewski’s hiring is currently limited to coaching the American women at the world championships in Denmark in August. He replaces Joel Johnson, who is stepping down after one year as part of his commitment to coach the University of St. Thomas women’s program.

Wroblewski takes over an aging U.S. team that’s in transition after settling for silver medals following losses to Canada at both the Beijing Winter Games in February and the world championships in August. The Americans struggled in matching the Canadians’ speed and up-tempo style of play in having lost four straight in international play over the past year.

Wroblewski has spent the past two seasons coaching the Los Angeles Kings’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Ontario Reign.

From Neenah, Wisconsin, the 41-year-old Wroblewski is best known for his four years at the National Team Development Program.

From 2016-2020, he oversaw teams which produced 29 NHL draft picks, including 11 first-round picks led by Jack Hughes, who was selected No. 1 in by New Jersey in 2019. Under Wroblewski, the NTDP enjoyed a 33-game winning streak in international play and made its first USHL conference final appearance in 2018.

