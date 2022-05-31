Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Kepler’s 3 RBIs help Twins beat Tigers 8-2

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Max Kepler had three hits and drove in three runs to help the Minnesota Twins to an 8-2 win over the Detroit Tigers in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader.

Kepler is hitting .320 with four homers and 12 RBIs in 25 at-bats against Detroit this season.

Minnesota’s Devin Smeltzer (2-0) picked up the win, giving up two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Tigers starter Rony Garcia (0-1) took the loss, allowing six runs and seven hits in five innings.

Minnesota took a 2-0 lead in the first on a two-run double by Trevor Larnach, and the Twins added four more runs in the third.

Byron Buxton led off with a single — his first hit in 24 at-bats against Detroit this season — and scored on Kepler’s double.

Jorge Polanco singled, and with out Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer to left for his sixth homer of the season.

Miguel Cabrera singled — career hit No. 3,030 — and scored in the fourth to make it 6-1, but Kepler added a two-run single in the seventh.

Daz Cameron ended Smeltzer’s day with an RBI double in the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Shortstop Carlos Correa was placed on the COVID-19 list and replaced by INF Jermaine Palacios, who made his major-league debut in the first game. Kepler returned after missing Monday’s game with a sore quadriceps.

Tigers: DH Miguel Cabrera played after sitting out two games with back stiffness.

SANCHEZ’S HOME AWAY FROM HOME

Sanchez, who has homered in the first two games of the series, has gone deep before in Detroit. On Aug. 22, 2017, he became the only player to clear the left-field seats with a homer since Comerica Park opened in 2000. The home run was estimated at 493 feet, breaking the previous stadium record by nearly 30 feet.

UP NEXT

The teams finish the doubleheader with a night game. Detroit’s Joey Wentz (0-1, 20.35) will make his second career start, while Minnesota’s Cole Sands (0-0, 6.75) will start for the first time after two relief appearances. Both pitchers are serving as their team’s 27th player for the doubleheader. Tigers utilityman Kody Clemens is expected to make his major-league debut in the second game.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

Latest News

Esports.
Worthington High School Esports team heading to state tourney
MoonDogs prevail past rain delays on Opening Day
MoonDogs prevail past rain delays, Huskies on Opening Day
MoonDogs prevail past rain delays on Opening Day
Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa looks for a pitch during baseball batting practice at Hammond...
Twins’ Carlos Correa tests positive for COVID-19