Man found dead in Morristown; suspect in custody

FILE - Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and other law enforcement officers are investigating a man’s death in in southern Minnesota.
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Minn. (KEYC) - A man was found dead and a suspect placed in custody this morning in Morristown.

Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and other law enforcement officers are investigating a man’s death in in southern Minnesota.

According to the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home just before 12:45 this morning for a report of a disturbance in Morristown, which is just southwest of Faribault.

When deputies arrived, a man told them a “person was badly injured,” according to a news release.

The deputies located a deceased male and took another adult male into custody, police said.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office said there isn’t any threat to the public.

The investigation is on going and the BCA is processing the scene, according to the news release.

