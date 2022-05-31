“Merry Kiss Cam” rom-com filming happening in Duluth

DULUTH, MN-- A movie is being filmed in Duluth with a lot of Northlanders starring in the flick.

Producers for the new film “Merry Kiss Cam” were out shooting scenes at Carmody’s Irish Pub on East Superior Street Tuesday.

The movie is a romantic Christmas comedy about two people from different worlds who connect on the kiss cam at a hockey game.

The producer told us she came to the area a few years ago for the Catalyst Content Festival and saw the potential Duluth had to offer for a movie like hers.

“They have so many different places to shoot. You can be at the water, the mountains, and all that stuff, there’s like a little downtown, there’s Lincoln Park, there’s all kinds of places and it gives a variety for the movie,” said producer Mary June Turpin.

While some of the production team is from LA and other parts of the country, the cast and crew are made up of a lot of Northlanders.

No word yet when the movie will be on the big screen.

