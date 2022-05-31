MoonDogs prevail past rain delays, Huskies on Opening Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato MoonDogs made their long-awaited return to ISG Field on Opening Day Monday for a match-up with the Duluth Huskies, in a game that saw a nearly two-hour weather delay before the action picked up.

A lead-off double from Minnesota State’s Nick Altermatt got things going in the second as Drew Buhr brought him home on a bloop single to left field. Later, Sean Ross blasted a two-run homer to put the Dogs up 3-0.

It’s awesome seeing everyone back here,” MoonDogs General Manager Tyler Kuch said. “Last year was very unexpected, we didn’t know what was going to happen coming out of the COVID year. 2021 was a surprise, and this year we were hoping to build on that. It looks like, from the crowd here, it’s going to be another year like that. If we can maintain this every game, even if there’s rain like there is today, I think we’re going to have a good year.”

Mankato would go on to win 8-2.

The MoonDogs will return to ISG Field Tuesday to face the Huskies. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

