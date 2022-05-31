Your Photos
Portion of Hwy 93 in Le Sueur closes for repairs

By Michael McShane
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting today, a major portion of highway in Le Sueur will be closed for repair work.

Trunk Highway 93 will be closed from the west side of North Main Street and Bridge Street across the Minnesota River.

The closure is expected to begin at 7 a.m. and will reopen on Thursday at around 8 p.m.

Crews will be regrading and paving concrete on the south boulevard of the highway in order to improve the visibility from new South Main Street.

All eastbound and westbound traffic on Highway 93 will be detoured along highway 169 to the north of the interchange on County Road 22.

