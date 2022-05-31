Power out for thousands of Northlanders after severe weather

ITASCA COUNTY, MN. (KBJR 6) -- Monday evening’s storms caused power outages for many across the Northland.

As of 7:30 Monday night, Minnesota Power is reporting 77 active outages impacting 14,608 customers.

Those outages are mainly in the Grand Rapids and Western Minnesota areas.

Crews are estimating power will be restored for most of those customers around 10:00 p.m.

Lake Country Power is reporting 135 outages impacting 5211 members mostly in Itasca County, with no estimated restoration time.

