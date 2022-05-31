Ribbers announced for upcoming Mankato Ribfest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The line-up of ribbers for the annual Mankato Ribfest were announced Tuesday morning.

Returning are Austin’s Texas Lightning BBQ, Porky Chicks BBQ, Big Boned BBQ with Armadillo’s Rib & BBQ Co. and Blazin’ Bronco BBQ join the line-up.

Previously announced musical acts include Craig Morgan, Warrant, the Gin Blossoms and local artists City Mouse.

Advance tickets are already on sale at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Box office and are also available day of at the gate.

Ribfest runs August 4th through the 7th at Mankato’s Riverfront Park.

