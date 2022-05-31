Storms ending, a cooler week ahead

Storms are ending across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, however, an isolated severe thunderstorm or two is still possible.

After the storms, we will shift to a cooler and drier weather pattern that will carry us through most of the week. There could be a couple of showers or even an isolated thundershower midweek, but our next best chance of organized showers and thunderstorms will be next weekend. It’s still early, but as of right now it looks as though next weekend will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms and highs in the low to mid 70s.

