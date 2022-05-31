Your Photos
Storms, tornadoes leave thousands without power in Minnesota

Turtle View Trail home on South Turtle Lake, Minnesota
Turtle View Trail home on South Turtle Lake, Minnesota(Brad Abel/Valley News Live)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of people in Minnesota and South Dakota are without electrical power as the region recovered from storms and tornadoes that left damaged buildings, trees and roadways.

The National Weather Service says in a preliminary report there were five tornadoes on Monday in western Minnesota, along with wind gusts and large hail. More than 37,000 people were reported to be without power early Tuesday.

Cities across the region reported extensive damage to buildings.

“It’s tragic as far as physical damage. We got hit hard, but we’ll come back strong,” said Forada, Minnesota Mayor David Reller.

No fatalities from the storms had been reported as of early Tuesday.

Severe storm reports from May 30, 2022. Green "H" is where 1"+ hail was reported. Blue "W" is...
Severe storm reports from May 30, 2022. Green "H" is where 1"+ hail was reported. Blue "W" is where winds from thunderstorms gusted over 58 mph. Red "T" is where a confirmed tornado touched down.(Storm Prediction Center)
Wall Lake, Minnesota
Wall Lake, Minnesota(Heidi Toso/Valley News Live)
Stalker Lake May 30, 2022 — Battle Lake, MN
Stalker Lake May 30, 2022 — Battle Lake, MN(Jean Lamberson/Valley News Live)
More photos from the storms in Minnesota

