Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Trial delayed for man accused of shooting Linn County Sheriff’s deputy in Coggon

Officials identified the man as 36-year-old Stanley Donahue, from Chicago.
Officials identified the man as 36-year-old Stanley Donahue, from Chicago.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial for the man accused of shooting a Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy during a robbery in Coggon is delayed until further notice.

Police said Stanley Donahue shot Deputy William Halverson at a Casey’s store last June. His trial was set for July.

However, new court documents show the defense and prosecution agreed to delay the trial, because the lead defense counsel will leave the Johnson County Public Defender’s Office before the trial begins.

The judge said they’ll have to get a new attorney, and get them up to speed on the trial.

Donahue faces nearly a dozen charges including attempted murder, robbery, and disarming a peace officer.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

Latest News

The line-up of ribbers for the annual Mankato Ribfest was announced Tuesday morning.
Ribbers announced for upcoming Mankato Ribfest
Trunk Highway 93 will be closed from the west side of North Main Street and Bridge Street...
Portion of Hwy 93 in Le Sueur closes for repairs
Winds will stay strong through the day today as we see gradual clearing and sunshine by the...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast
Thanks for sharing your responses! Check out the video to see if you were featured!
QOTD (Results)