Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Twins’ Carlos Correa tests positive for COVID-19

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa looks for a pitch during baseball batting practice at Hammond...
Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa looks for a pitch during baseball batting practice at Hammond Stadium Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Correa has tested positive for COVID-19, the Minnesota Twins said after Monday’s 7-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

“We found out during the game,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’s back at the hotel resting and we’ll figure out what the coming days will mean for him.”

Baldelli said the 27-year-old shortstop had not been feeling well but doesn’t have significant symptoms.

“He’s under the weather, but nothing above and beyond that,” Baldelli said. “I think resting and hydrating are the most important things for him right now.”

Monday’s game was the first in a five-game, four-day series against the Tigers.

“We’ve had some guys stay behind in cities, but there are other possible options,” Baldelli said. “We’re going to be here for a while, so no one needs to go anywhere yet.”

Correa is hitting .279 with a .751 OPS in his first season with the Twins. He left the Houston Astros after seven seasons to sign a $105.3 million, three-year contract in March, a deal that allows him to opt out after the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during...
Arizona Cardinals’ cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car crash
From left to right, Michigan players Jaylen Jones, Avery Goldensoph and Cameron Weston...
Michigan baseball wins Big Ten, faces Oregon in NCAA tournament
The title matchup is set: It’ll be the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics facing the...
The Finals matchup: Celtics vs. Warriors for NBA title
Minnesota State track and field stars Makayla Jackson and Denisha Cartwright won national...
MSU finishes 3rd in NCAA DII outdoor championships, three national titles