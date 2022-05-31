Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Twins’ Correa put on COVID-19 IL, a day after positive test

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa adjusts his arm protector during batting batting practice at...
Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa adjusts his arm protector during batting batting practice at Hammond Stadium Wednesday March 23, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.(Steve Helber | AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Correa was placed on the COVID-19 injured list by the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, a day after the team said the shortstop had tested positive.

Correa missed 11 games at the beginning of May while on the 10-day IL with a bruised right middle finger. The 27-year-old is hitting .279 with a .751 OPS in his first season with the Twins. He left the Houston Astros after seven seasons to sign a $105.3 million, three-year contract in March, a deal that allows him to opt out after the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Minnesota selected the contract of infielder Jermaine Palacios from Triple-A St. Paul before Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader at Detroit and he was in the starting lineup to make his debut in the opener. Palacios, 25, hit .262 with eight doubles, three homers and 17 RBIs for St. Paul.

Right-hander Cole Sands was appointed the 27th man for the doubleheader and was to make his first big league start in the night game.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

Latest News

FILE - Riding the momentum of a return to the NBA playoffs, the leaders of the Minnesota...
Connelly wants to push Timberwolves into NBA upper echelon
FILE — United States' Hilary Knight looks for the puck during the second period of the team's...
John Wroblewski takes over as US women’s hockey head coach
(Source: MGN)
Kepler’s 3 RBIs help Twins beat Tigers 8-2
Esports.
Worthington High School Esports team heading to state tourney