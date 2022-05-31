Windy conditions contine, below-average, quieter weather returns

Following an active weather day yesterday, below-average temperatures return with quieter weather despite stronger sticking around through the day.

A storm system containing a low-pressure system and a cold front moved through Minnesota yesterday. As the entire system moved north into northern Minnesota and southern Canada, southern Minnesota ended up on the back and bottom side of the low-pressure system. This side of the storm system is typically the windiest part of the storm. Winds will continue to be strong today with winds reaching up to 30 mph through the morning hours before dying down to around 25 mph by this afternoon. Wind gusts will be even stronger up to 40 mph through the first half of the day before dropping to around 30 mph through the second half of today.

Thankfully, the more the storm system continues to move north into Canada, the more we will see quieter weather in the area. As the system moves north today, clouds will gradually clear out of the area making way for mostly clear skies by this evening. Conditions will vary from partly cloudy to mostly sunny/clear over the next few days.

Quieter weather may be moving into the area, but due to the strength of the cold front that moved through yesterday, temperatures will drop to below average over the next several days to the next week or so. Temperatures will range from the mid- to upper-60s to the low-70s.

Quieter weather will stick around the area until this weekend when showers are moving back into the area overnight Friday into Saturday of this weekend. Showers will continue on and off throughout this coming weekend as cloudy skies linger over southern Minnesota through the weekend and the majority of next week.

